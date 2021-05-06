APC Governors Celebrate Plateau Governor

The All Progressives Congress Governors Forum has joined Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong, to celebrate his birthday.

The Forum’s Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in a statement on behalf of the APC Governors acknowledged and commend the leadership, vision and commitment of Plateau State Governor to a united prosperous Nigeria.

Under the leadership of APC, the contributions of Governor Lalong to the team of Progressive Governors through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Plateau State as well as the entire Northern Nigeria and at the national level the Governors said is worthy.

The APC Governors used the opportunity to reiterate their commitment and support to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve all the nation’s security challenges.