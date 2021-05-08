Eleven IPOB/ESN eliminated, Arms Recovered

Armed members of IPOB/Eastern Security Network ESN Terrorists

that stormed the Area Command of the Nigerian Police, in Orlu LGA of Imo State have been eliminated.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Muhammad Yarima says, the invaders were reppelled by the police personnel, reinforcement from the Nigerian Army and Air Force .

The Criminals the Nigerian Army explain, have been on the radar of the Joint Technical Intelligence Team were from a Forest Camp in Ideato North LGA of Imo State, where they planned the failed attack.

Brigadier General Yarima notes that four AK47, one G3,one Pump Action Rifles, a Pistol, charms and seven Operational Vehicles used for the attack were demobilised while the remaining Criminals escaped with injuries.

Law abiding citizens in the area are advised to look out for strange persons with gunshot injuries and report to the nearest security agency for the safety of their communities.