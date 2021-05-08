Kebbi to 10,000 AGMIES loan applicants – official

By Muhammad Lawal

The Kebbi State Government has engaged the services of two additional consultants to hasten the process of training the 10,000 AGMIES loan applicants across the state.

Mallam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Atiku Bagudu on Media, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday.

Sarki said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, on behalf of the State Government, with two consulting firms, Alkali Hussaini Foundation and Research Center for Developing Economies (RECDE), in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the SSG shortly after signing the MoU said the Kebbi State Government had engaged only those Entrepreneurial Development Institutes (EDIs) that had indicated interest with the bench mark set by the government for the programme.

He added that Government had earlier sent open invitation for EDIs assuring that only those who responded to what the government had fixed as its benchmark, as to what government could afford were selected.

“Before signing the MoU, virtually all Kebbi-based EDIs had been contacted, there is a benchmark of what the State Government can afford in terms of this programme.

“So far, out of all those we have contacted or interacted with, only four of them have shown interest ‘, he noted.

Earlier, the ICT Commissioner, Abdullahi Magoro introduced Aliyu Hussaini, the Executive Director of Alkali Hussaini Foundation and Dr. M. Y. Alkali the Chief Consultant for RECDE.

He said: “These two gentlemen are from Alkali Hussaini Foundation and Research Centre for Developing Economies.

“We will use up to 10 classrooms and provide facilitators for each of the classrooms of about 50 participants which conform to COVID-19 protocols.

“They are all going to work in Birnin Kebbi to make it much faster and convenient for participants fasting during the month of Ramadan.”

He further revealed that the venue for the training would be Nagari College in Makerar Gandu in Birnin Kebbi.

The Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGMIES) is a Federal Government initiative to support the efforts and policy measures for the promotion of agricultural businesses and small/medium enterprises (SMEs) as vehicles for sustainable economic development and employment generation.