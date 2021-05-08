Ramadan: RMAFC Chairman Mbam urges Nigerians to be tolerant, brothers’ keepers

By Temitope Ponle

Chief Elias Mbam, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance and be their brothers’ keepers for the progress of the country.

Mbam spoke in Abuja when he hosted management and members of staff of the Commission to an Iftar Dinner in his residence in Mabushi.

Mbam urged Nigerians to reflect on the significance of Ramadan by loving and caring for one another.

He said Nigerians should be their brothers’ keepers so that the country can experience peace and harmony.

He also observed that the holy month of Ramadan was a period for sober reflections, charity, moral rearmament and spiritual rejuvenation.

Mbam further stressed that Nigeria needed prayers now more than ever, given the violence that had engulfed all parts of the country.

“We need to rededicate ourselves through prayers and promoting religious tolerance and national unity and cohesion so that Nigeria would continue to remain a united, prosperous and indivisible nation.”

Mr Kabir Mashi, member representing Katsina State at the Commission, who spoke, harped on the need for religious tolerance and understanding amongst Nigerians.

Mashi noted that the country would regain its pride of place in the comity of nations when these attributes were imbibed by the generality of Nigerians. (NAN)