NDLEA Disclaims Messages Demanding Payment from Job Seekers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has advised candidates scheduled for screening as narcotic officers and narcotic assistants in Abuja and Jos from next week and other job seekers not to fall victim of some scammers sending them messages to demand for payment.

In a statement signed by director media and advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi says the agency has been drawn to messages being sent to some shortlisted candidates and other job seekers to make payment into some phony bank accounts to secure them employment slots.

He advised “Shortlisted candidates to shun such fraudulent message as the NDLEA will not ask for payment from anyone seeking to work in the agency.

Meanwhile, the chairman of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa has also directed the Agency’s directorate of intelligence to track and apprehend the fraudsters behind the scam messages.