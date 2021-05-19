Sani Bello Mourns Iyan Minna, late Musa Bawa, father of Senator Sani Musa

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has commiserated with the Emir of Minna, Alh. Umar Farouq Bahago, and the entire Minna Emirate over the death of Iyan Minna, late Alh. Musa Tanko Bawa, father of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement, described the death of late Iyan Minna as a great loss to Minna Emirate and the state.

He pointed out that his wise counsel and fatherly advice would be greatly missed.

According to the Governor “I want you to consider and accept the situation as the will of Allah, knowing that death is inevitable and all living souls will pass through it”.

The Governor also enjoined the emirate, family members and close associates to take solace in the good, fulfilled and exemplary life the late Iyan Minna lived.

He prayed to Allah to forgive him his shortcomings here on earth, grant him Aljannah Firdausi and the family the courage to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Iyan Minna died at the age of 87, after a protracted illness.

Prominent among those he left behind are Hon Abdullahi musa former member house of reps and

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (313) representing Niger East (Zone B) at the National Assembly.

Mary Noel-Berje