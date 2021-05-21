FG Engages Facebook on WhatsApp Updated Private Policy

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Pantami has directed the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), as the Regulator of the Information Technology sector, to engage vigorously with Facebook to understand the processes, and level of security of the data of Nigerian users in order to ensure that Policies proposed for Nigeria strictly adhere to the provisions of Nigeria Data Protection Regulations NDPR.

A statement by the Technical Assistant (Information Technology) to the

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Femi Adeluyi says the directive became necessary in view of

the updated Privacy Policy of the WhatsApp messaging application which states that WhatsApp will share information about the users on their platform with their parent company (Facebook), as well as other Facebook companies.

Nigerians can rest assured that the Federal Government will give uttermost attention to the privacy of their data, in line with the NDPR and the National Digital Economy Policy for a Digital Nigeria, the statement stressed.

Joseph Johnson