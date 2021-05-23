National Flag to Fly at Half Mast in Honour of COAS, Others – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has authorized that the National Flag should be flown at half- mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th May, 2021.

This is in honour of the memory and services of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, ten senior military and service members who lost their lives in the plane crash on Friday 21 st May, 2021.

This was declared in a press release issued by the Secretary To The Government Of The Federation, Boss Mustapha on Sunday.

” The President has similarly approved a work free day for members of the Armed Forces on Monday 24th May, 2021″ He added.