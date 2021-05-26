Bello Commissions Women Health Centre In Kontagora

As part of efforts to contribute in the development health sector in Niger State, particularly for the female folks,

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has commissioned a women health centre in Kontagora.

The modern and well equiped edifice is birthed by the wife of Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello through her Raise Foundation, with the support of Mainstream Foundation as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The centre meant to provide health care services to women affected by Vesico Vegina Fistula (VVF), a disease that causes uncontrolled passage of urine by women due to prolonged labour without access to professional healthcare service, will also avail patients the opportunity to learn skills before reintegrating them to their communities.

Commissionig the centre, Governor Sani Bello said that the establishment of the centre has reduced the burden on the state government, calling for more of such support from other private bodies.

He urged pregnant women to always go for antenatal and ensure they go to clinic or hospital for child birth pointing out that doing so would help eradicate VVF in the State in no distant time.

“We pray that soon we will use this centre as a general health facility because we are hoping that with proper sensitization especially of women in rural areas, they will go to either the primary healthcare or hospital to give birth”, he said.

The Governor gave the assurance that he would support the project and other similar projects put in place by private organisations and commended Raise Foundation as well as Mainstream Foundation for providing a state of the arts facility.

Dr. Amina, wife of the Governor and founder, Raise Foundation who explained that the project started in 2019 and completed November 2020 was born out of her desire to take care of indigent women affected by VVF.

She said the centre has so far treated 34 patients and presently have 21 patients undergoing treatment.

The wife of the Governor added that a 20-bed patients hostel has been provided to help the patients recuperate as well as provide them with skills that will empower them and prepare them psychologically, emotionally as well as financially to assist them continue with their lives easily before reintegrating them into the society.

Executive Secretary, Mainstream Foundation, Alh. Siraj Abdullahi said some of their CSR are in the areas of education, health, environment among others adding that their interventions are in all the communities they are located.

Former Nigeria Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami, Col Sani Bello (Rtd), Chairman, Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited were the special guests at the event.

Wives of the Northern Governors Forum, represented by Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, representative of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Niger State House of Assembly, Federal Ministry of Health, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) were among the groups and institutions that showed their solidarity at the event.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion were former Niger State Chief Judge, Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, Emir of Kagara, Alh. Ahmed Garba, Attahiru II, and the Emir of Kontagora also represented by Engr. Shehu Galadima, the Galadiman Kontagora.

