FG Blacklists More Quarantine Evaders

The Federal Government has listed another batch of 132 travellers as threats to public health after violating Nigeria’s COVID-19 travel protocols.

A statement signed by the Chairman Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, indicates that all 132 Persons of Interest are returning Nigerians who evaded the mandatory seven-day quarantine for persons arriving from restricted countries of India, Turkey and Brazil.

The PSC Chairman says the violators must report to the nearest state public health departments within 48 hours for immediate evaluation and also call the Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health for further directions.

The affected persons risk suspension of their passports for one year as well as prosecution if they fail to submit themselves to the port health authorities.