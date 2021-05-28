FG to commence Kano-Kaduna rail project July – Minister

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday said that the Kano- Kaduna rail project would commence in July.

Amaechi made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano.

“Kano-Kaduna railway project will commence between now and July and the project will head to Lagos through Ibadan,”he said.

The minister said that the Federal Government would link Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic.