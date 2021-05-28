Supreme court dismisses APC forgery suit against Gov Obaski

The supreme court has dismissed the APC forgery suit against the Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki

The court dismissed the suit filed against the Peoples Democratic party, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and Godwin Obaseki for lack of merit.

The appellate court held that Obaseki did not forge his certificates with which he contested the 2020 governorship election and therefore dismissed the appeal in its entirety put the matter to rest.

The judgement in the pre election matter by the Apex court comes few days after the court of Appeal in Benin upheld the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the 2020 Governorship election.