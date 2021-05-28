Wife of Gombe State Governor celebrates Nigerian Children as they mark this year’s Children’s Day

The wife of Gombe State Governor, Asma’u Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated Nigerian children for marking yet another children’s day worthy of celebrating and thanking ALLAH for being part of the historic occasion.

The governor’s wife Asma’u Yahaya added that,the best way to celebrate these children,is by inculcating good morals and values in them so that as parents, we can stand tall with our heads held high for developing young minds with clean slate heart for a better tomorrow.

“It is sad to note that, children and women are the most vulnerable in times of conflicts, insurgency and kidnappings. These destroys the future of our children who are our greatest treasure and symbol of unity”.

She however strongly believed , that this year’s THEME:UNITE TO REVERSE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON CHILDREN if acted upon ,will no doubt unit us as one indivisible NIGERIA.