Wife of Kebbi governor urges parents to motivate girls to study science

By Abujah Racheal

The wife of the Governor of Kebbi, Dr Zainab Bagudu, has called on parents to initiate programmes that would motivate their girl-child to embrace science education.

Bagudu, who is the founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, made the call in Abuja, at the launch of a novel: “Fruit of Pain”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the novel marks the start of an intensive six-month advocacy campaign for safe motherhood and improved maternal care.

Badugu, who called for more advocacy programmes for girls in the country, equally threw her weight behind increased capacity development for girls in the country.

“We need to encourage young women and girls to develop interests in science.

”The more women we have to encourage the non educated ones. It would go a long way to change the index and encourage more girls in the field of science,” she explained.

She added that social media could be used constructively to change cultural mindset.

According to her, one potential strategy is to help girls adopt a growth mindset that their abilities can be developed.

“Negative stereotypes rests on the assumption that girls lack the innate ability needed for success.

“When promoting a growth mindset, it’s essential to convey that effort and strategies build ability, and that this is true for everyone not just girls,” she noted.

Meanwhile the author of the novel, Mabel Ade, said that the quest to raise awareness for improved maternal care and to achieve sustainable development prompted her to write the book.

“I realise that spaces need to be expanded as well as firm narratives put forward to confront the numerous challenges that women face in Nigeria.

“In spite of efforts at safe motherhood, there is an expedient need for improved maternal care and better delivery systems across Nigeria,’’ Ade said.(NAN)