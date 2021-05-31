Chief of Army Staff Addresses Principal Staff Officers, Field Commanders

The COAS pointed out that his appointment came at a time when the NA lost it’s former COAS Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash along 10 other officers. He described the late COAS as a big brother, a brilliant officer and a mentor as well as a guardian who has shown exemplary leadership in his brief stay in office. He assured of his desire to continue on the good foot prints of the deceased General.

The Army Boss said his vision is channeled towards defeating all security challenges presently confronting the Nigerian Nation in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies. On his mission, the COAS said he will command the NA to win all land battles in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria, protect her national interests and accomplish assigned tasks in aid of civil authority among other responsibilities.

The COAS pledged the unalloyed commitment and loyalty of the NA to the President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces while assuring all officers and men of exemplary and professional leadership that would serve as a rallying point for all. “The NA under my command will discharge its duties with diligence, commitment and loyalty to the President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari’’ he said.

In attendance were Principal Staff Officers, Corps Commanders, General Officers Commanding, Operational Commanders, Directors and Heads of various NA Establishments.

(Mohammed Yerima, Brigadier General, Director Army Public )