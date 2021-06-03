Troops Eliminate over 50 Terrorists in Damboa, Borno State

Nigerian Army troops operating as part of Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai have inflicted heavy casualty on Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists group who launched a futile attack on Damboa LGA of Borno State.

A Statement by the Director Army public relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima says, the terrorists attacked the town using Armoured Personnel Carriers and 12 Gun Trucks mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns, as well as Locally Fabricated Armoured-plated Vehicles loaded with explosives

Brigadier General Yerima notes that,Troops successfully defeated the invaders,destroyed the locally fabricated armoured-plated vehicles and killed over 50 ISWAP terrorists,forcing the rest to disintegrate in disarray due to the intensity of the fire power from the troops and Nigerian Air Force attack platforms.

The Chief of Army Staff Major General Faruk Yahaya congratulated the troops including the Air Component for this great achievement.

Ismail Musa