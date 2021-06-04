FG Suspends Twitter’s Operations in Nigeria
The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of
the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement signed his
Special Assistant Segun Aseyemi citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are
capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.
The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the
National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the
process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.
CATEGORIES News