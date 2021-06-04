FG Suspends Twitter’s Operations in Nigeria

The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of

the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement signed his



Special Assistant Segun Aseyemi citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are

capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the

process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.