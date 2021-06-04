Matawalle dissolves sole administrators for Zamfara LGs

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the dissolution of the 14 Local Government Sole Administrators with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Governments, Alhaji Abubakar Maradun on Friday in Gusau.

The dissolution, the statement said, followed the expiration of their tenure elongation period of six months as earlier approved by the State House of Assembly.

It expires on Friday, June 4.

“In view of this, the outgoing local government council sole administrators have been directed to hand-over the affairs of their respective councils to the Directors of Administration and General Services with immediate effect.

Gov. Matawalle thanked the outgoing sole administrators for their services to the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Matawalle on May 31, dissolved members of the state Executive Council and all principal political appointees as well as members of boards in the state. (NAN)