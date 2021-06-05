APC on Twitter

The All Progressives Congress has urged Nigerians talented in the development of social media and software applications to seize the opportunity of the suspension of Twitter operations in the country to develop homegrown applications that can rival existing social media platforms and meet the need of Nigerians.

The APC in a statement by

John James Akpanudoedehe it’s National Secretary Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee believes that the country has the potentials and talents that can develop alternative and competitive applications to existing platforms in the world.

Adding that Twitter’s suspension will serve as a positive trigger to unleash the creative potentials of Nigerians in the global digital space and will enjoy support in the exercise from relevant federal government agencies as well as the numerous Information and Communication Technology training and research establishments in the country.

The APC challenged Twitter and other operators of social media pages to use their platforms to check divisive and inciting rhetoric, to curb fake news, disinformation, hate speech, among others in Nigeria.