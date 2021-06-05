Bagudu approves release of 4.8m for Kebbi Candidates to attend NAF recruitment

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of Four Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira to Kebbi State candidates to attend recruitment exercise into the Nigerian AirForce at Mundo, Kaduna.

According to a circular signed by the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, One Hundred and Ninety (190 ) candidates will undergo the selection interview for holders of ND, NCE, SSCE and those with trade certificates.

The Governor in his compassion to improve the welbeing of candidates of the state, approved Twenty Thausand Naira ( N20,000) for each of the candidates from the State.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu affirmed his commitment to reducing unemployment among youths as well as the need to adequately fill the state quota in all recruitment exercises into various Military and Paramilitary outfits in the country.

The money released will cover other expenses by the candidates in the course of his or her exercise.

