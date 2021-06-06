Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser Directs Dismantling Of Illegal Security Outfits

The National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Munguno Has Directed The Immediate Dismantling Of Illegal Security Outfits Across The Country Aimed At Extorting And Harassing Members Of The Public.

In A Statement, The National Security Adviser Cautioned Individual, Domestic And Foreign Organizations On The Activities Of NATFORCE Which Claimed To Monitor The Inflow Of Light And Small Weapons Into The Country.

The Statement Says, National Centre For The Control Of Small Arms And Light Weapons Under The Office Of The National Security Adviser Is Saddled With Such Mandate And Cautioned NATFORCE On Further Interference.

Major General Munguno Urged Stakeholders To Mobilize Support Against The Activities Of These Illegal Outfits As Nigeria Is Set To Implement Article 24 Of The ECOWAS Convention On Proliferation Of Small Arms And Light Weapons.

Ismail Musa