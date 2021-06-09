President Buhari Receives Indigenous Mobile Phone

President Muhammadu Buhari has been formally presented an indigenous Mobile cell phone.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Niyi Adebayo made the Presentation before the commencement of the Federal Executive Meeting.

The Minister said the made in product already launched was produced by the Model Skills Training centre of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF)

ITF is an agency under the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment established to promote and encourage the development and acquisition of industrial and commercial skills required in various industries across the country.

Meanwhile existing vacancies have been filled by the Federal government in the Federal Civil Service Commission and The National Population Commission.

This Followed the Swearing in by the President of Wakil Bukar and Muhammad Dattijo as members of the two critical organs of Government.

Adamu Sambo