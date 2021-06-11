AGF Flags off Presentation of Vehicles to Judges in Zamfara

The Attorney General of the Federation of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN has reaffirmed the unwaivering commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to ensuring financial autonomy for the States’ Parliament and the Judiciary.

Malami made the remarks while flagging off the presentation of Vehicles to the Magistrates, the Sharia Court Judges and other Senior Judiciary officers in Zamfara State.