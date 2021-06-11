Search
HomeNews
Army appoints Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu as new spokesman

Army appoints Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu as new spokesman

Suleiman IdrisJune 11, 2021 11:18 am 0

The New Chief of Army Staff

Major General Christ Musa have been appointed the new Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI while Brigadier General Onyeama Nwachukwu, the former Director Defence Information is now Director Army Public Relations

A statement from the Nigerian Army Headquarters says,the appointments are among posting and redeployments of senior officers aimed at reorganising the the Force

The statement notes that,all posting and appointments are with immediate effect.

CATEGORIES
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.