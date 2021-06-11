Army appoints Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu as new spokesman
Major General Christ Musa have been appointed the new Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI while Brigadier General Onyeama Nwachukwu, the former Director Defence Information is now Director Army Public Relations
A statement from the Nigerian Army Headquarters says,the appointments are among posting and redeployments of senior officers aimed at reorganising the the Force
The statement notes that,all posting and appointments are with immediate effect.
