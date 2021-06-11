FG Flags-off N62.7bn Construction of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Federal Highway

The Federal Government has flagged-off the construction work of the 90.65km Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Federal Highway linking Kano and Katsina States,Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Kano

The contract for the reconstruction of the road to dual carriage way was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in November 2020 at the cost of N62.711b with the completion period of 24 months

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini, in his welcome address stated that the contract was awarded on December 1st, 2020 to Messes CGC Nigeria Limited

The Permanent Secretary was represented at the flag-off ceremony by Engr Folorunsho Esan, Director Highways (North -West) in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

He explained that the 90.65km dual carriage way has a total number of three bridges, with additional 7.3 meters width and 1.5 meters shoulder width and an outer shoulder width of 2.7meters

Already the Kano State Government had dualised 7.2km of the road from the Bayero University Kano (BUK) axis. The construction started from the BUK junction and terminated at outskirt of Dayi town in Katsina State.

Hussaini disclosed that the road would be completed with all the furnitures such as lane markings, kilometer signs, signages etc, adding that the road would last not less than 20 years

In his remarks at the ceremony, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described the project as gigantic, important, socially and economically of great benefits to the people of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States

The governor also explained that the reconstructed road would also contribute in addressing the security challenges along the area.

Accordingly, Governor Ganduje said that , as requested by the Federal Government, Kano State Government is ready to pay the compensation for the facilities and utilities that would be affected by the dualisation of the road

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for all the projects he brought to Kano State , stating that the President has paid back the Kano people for the massive votes they always give him during elections

Governor Ganduje listed among others, a number of projects which the Federal Government brought to Kano to include: Maiduguri- Yobe- Kano road; Kano- Kaduna- Abuja road, Kano- Katsina road, Kano- Katsina- Jibia- Maradi rail project, Lagos- Ibadan- Kaduna- Kano rail project and now Kano- Gwarzo- Dayi road and construction of new wing at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA)

Ganduje told the gathering that, with all the projects, commercial and business opportunities had increased in Kano as well as improved security.

In his remarks, the Senator representing Kano North Senator Barau Jibrin commended the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, Minister of State, Engr Abubakar Aliyu and the Permanent Secretary, Babangida Hussaini,

Senator Barau reminded the gathering that, the project was a promise they made to the people during their campaign tour with the Governor, stating that it was now time to thank God for making it realisable

Also the Executive Director of Messes CGC Nigeria Limited, the Construction Company handling the contract, Mr Fan Xiaojing thanked the Federal Government and Kano State for the opportunity given to his company to handle the project, stating that it was an indication that their expertise in handling such project was recognised

He stated that with the cooperation of all the stakeholders the job would be delivered on scheduled.

Royal fathers of the day that graced the occasion wer:, His Highness the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero and Dr. Alhaji Ibrahim Abubay Ii the Emir of Karaye Al in Kano State.

Boade Akinola

Director Press and Public Relations

Thursday, June 10th, 2021