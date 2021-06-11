Search
HomeNewsDomestic

FG, Ogun State Partner on Cotton Production

TanimuJune 11, 2021 11:29 am 0

As part of efforts at revitalizing the economy through Agriculture, Ogun State Government has cleared another four thousand five hundred hectares of land at Aworo-Apedepo in Yewa North local government area of the state to boost cotton production of cotton in the country as well as creating more job opportunities.

This is in line with the implementation of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, initiated by the Federal Government in the state.

Anthony Gandonu

CATEGORIES
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.