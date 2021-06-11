FG, Ogun State Partner on Cotton Production
As part of efforts at revitalizing the economy through Agriculture, Ogun State Government has cleared another four thousand five hundred hectares of land at Aworo-Apedepo in Yewa North local government area of the state to boost cotton production of cotton in the country as well as creating more job opportunities.
This is in line with the implementation of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, initiated by the Federal Government in the state.
Anthony Gandonu