President Buhari commissions Lagos-Ibadan Standard Guage Rail Project.



The Federal Ministries of Transportation and Finance have been directed to vigorously engage and reach financial agreements with appropriate co-Financiers that will partner the Federal Government for the development of the Ibadan-Kano railway.

President Muhammadu Buhari who gave the directive also insists that the agreement must include the connection of the vital infrastructure to the Tin Can Island port and the West -East Coastal rail line from Lagos to Calabar.

This was while inaugurating the Lagos-Ibadan Railway and the flagging off Commercial operations at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station Ebute- Metta, Logos