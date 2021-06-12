APC on 2021 Democracy Day

The All Progressives Congress has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, the people of Nigeria and the APC family on the occasion of the 2021 Democracy Day being celebrated on the 22nd years of continuous democratic governance in Nigeria.

.

The Party’s National Caretaker Secretary John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement on behalf of the APC recalled that it was the President Buhari-led APC administation that declared June 12 as Democracy Day as part of its unwavering commitment to democracy as contained in the APC mission statement and vision.

As Nigerians mark the 2021 Democracy Day, the APC said it is important to note that Africa’s most populous country remains the largest economy on the continent under the leadership of President Buhari, with a Gross Domestic Product GDP of $514 billion as published in the latest World Bank report inspite of lower oil production caused by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

The statement added that it is the proactive measures of the Buhari administration that paved the way for Nigeria’s quick exit from recession and returned the economy to steady growth due to prudent economic management despite the lean resources available to the government.

The APC joined Nigerians and true democrats in expressing gratitude to President Buhari for his display of political will in the posthumous honour to Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election who paid the ultimate price in the struggle to actualise his unjustifiably annulled mandate.