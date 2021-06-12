SON Launches 38 Standards For Solar Power

In support of the Nation’s drive for advancement of renewable energy the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in collaboration with Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) launched 38 new industrial standards for Solar Photovoltaic (PV) components in the Federal Capital Territory on

The NESP is co-financed by the Deutsche Gesellshohaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the European Union (EU).

The New Industrial Standards (NIS) cover Solar Photovoltaic Modules, Batteries, Battery Charge Controllers, Power Conversion Equipment- inverters, Energy Smart Meters.

While delivering the welcome address, the Director General (DG) of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said that the initiative was part of the mandate of the NESP;

According to him, the new solar components standards will support the Federal Government’s objective to accelerate access to energy, by creating opportunities in the Nigerian market for technology deployments.

He said that the lack of energy efforts to provide sufficient energy has resulted in the challenges and impacts that affect the climate, causing untold greenhouse effects.

“In Nigeria, we crave for high energy sufficiency while expecting to protect nature.

Therefore, we can no longer afford to ignore actions against greenhouse effects. It is to this end that these sets of standards and the other approved standards in this category are considered very important, timely and instruments for actions to support energy sufficiency,” he said.

The DG highlighted his belief that these standards would unlock potential opportunities within the Nigerian market for renewable energy technology deployments; Hence, the urge for stakeholder compliance with all standards requirements, in order to ensure best product quality and good manufacturing practices that promote continuous customer satisfaction.

Salim assured all present that SON would champion stakeholders’ awareness campaigns and strict enforcement to ensure that manufacturers, project developers and end users comply with these new standards.

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Federal Ministry of Power, the Nigerian National Committee of IEC/Technical Committee and Rural Electrification Agency (REA) among others were present with goodwill messages for SON

The Managing Director (MD) of NEMSA and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Peter Ewesor said that the launch was a milestone in the effort toward enforcement of standards and regulations. He assured that NEMSA enforcement team will work closely with SON to ensure that manufacturers of electrical materials and installations comply with the required industry standards.

SON