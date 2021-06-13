Bello Facilitates Abdulsalami at 79

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello felicitates with Nigeria’s former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 79th birthday.

The Governor, in a statement eulogized the former Military Leader, describing him as a complete gentleman and Patriot who has remained consistent and a significant leader in the progress and development of the country.

He said the State and the country are indeed lucky to have an outstanding leader and statesman who have consistently remained on the path of promoting national unity and integration as well as pursuit of global peace.

“Undoubtedly, your resolve to rededicate yourself to the service of our fatherland and humanity in general is a clear testimony of your statesmanship and influence which cuts across the length and breadth of this country”.

Governor Sani Bello noted that, at 79 years, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has remained a reference point for good governance, diplomacy and conflict resolution.

While expressing gratitude to God Almighty for granting the General life of immeasurable accomplishment and fulfilment, Governor Sani Bello prayed Allah to grant him sound health, many more years of wisdom, courage and determination to continue to offer selfless service to our nation and humanity.

Mary Noel Berje