Gombe State First Lady Hails Nigeria’s Uninterrupted Democracy.

The wife of Gombe State Governor, Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya salutes the visionary and purposeful leadership of Nigerian government in attaining 22 years of uninterrupted democracy that has invested hugely on capital and human development. This was contained in her congratulatory message to mark the country’s democracy day.

Unarguably the governor’s wife Asma’u Stated that, despite the daunting challenges, the Buhari – led administration has meaningfully impacted on the livelihood of the people nationwide especially through it’s social Investment and other developmental programmes. This explains the foresight and focus of the progressives governments in delivering on their mandates across the country.

“Turning Gombe state into a model is one of the topmost priorities of my husband,His Excellency ,Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and i strongly believe that he will not relent in his efforts to actualise it through revamping the health,education , and infrastructural sectors of the economy . This is in addition to providing succor to the less privileged. It is indeed my honour to continue supporting him through my office as the first lady of the state and the activities of Jewel Care Foundation in empowering women and vulnerable in the State to become self reliant…”

Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya disclosed that , over ten thousand women,children and vulnerable benefited from her support and empowerment programmes across the State; adding that earlier this month , the advisory committee members of the AT RISK CHILDREN – PROJECT were sworn in, signaling the beginning of more assistance/support to the poor and needy.

On this memorable occasion, the governor’s wife Asma’u Yahaya strongly advised that, it is high time for us as Nigerians to support president Muhammadu Buhari’s drive by fervently praying for a strong, United and greater Nigeria.

Bintu Aliyu Sunmonu