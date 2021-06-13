Speaker celebrates Nigeria’s 22 years of uninterrupted democracy

The Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Nigerians for marking 22 years of uninterrupted democracy.

The Speaker said since the return of democratic governance in 1999, Nigeria has witnessed progress and development in terms of physical infrastructure and freedom of choice and expression, which are part of the key pillars of democracy.

Gbajabiamila expressed delight that citizens have been giving their democratic leaders support for the past two decades, calling for more support and cooperation.

The Speaker, who said that every democracy has its peculiarities, Nigeria inclusive, noted that despite the challenges faced, there is no question about the appropriateness of democracy in every society in today’s world.

He noted that dialogue remains key in resolving all democratic bottlenecks, calling for more of such in our body polity and among the citizens.

Gbajabiamila specifically commended the APC-led government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for redefining democracy by bringing its dividends closer to the citizens through various people-oriented programmes and policies.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, said Gbajabiamila equally lauded the President for declaring June 12 Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

He also paid glowing tributes to Nigeria’s founding fathers, especially the country’s past democratic leaders who struggled day and night to make the country united.