APC Legacy Awareness Speaks on Insecurity in Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress Legacy Awareness campaign group said none of Nigeria’s security challenges is new; what is new is the boldness and commitment with which the Buhari Administration is confronting these age-old challenges.

The APC group in a statement by it’s leaders,the Director General of APC Governors Forum Salihu Mohammed Lukman and National youth leader APC Caretaker Committee Ismaeel Ahmed have expressed confidence that despite the several challenges across the country, the interventions being implemented, many of which have not been seen in Nigeria’s recent history, will begin to yield fruit in the near future.

Some of the efforts the group highlighted includes Equipping the Security Agencies and Building Morale, Promoting Community-led Solutions to Insecurity, signing of the new Police Act by President Buhari who is also an advocate for the re-institution by States of the age-old communal security mechanisms that bring together traditional and community leaders and the Police, for the provision of credible intelligence and the resolution of conflicts and tensions as they arise.

The statement added that the Buhari Administration is working closely with the States and Local Governments, and the Legislature and Judiciary, to initiate more reforms that can improve the capacity of security agencies to secure the country and be resolute in its determination to rid Nigeria of crime and criminality.