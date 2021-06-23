COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Supports Nigeria with Equipment Worth One Million Dollar

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is supporting Nigeria in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic with equipment worth one million dollars.

The handover of the medical equipment took place at the Saudi-Arabian Embassy in Abuja. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulazeez Mashi Abdullahi expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to the good people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture.

The medical equipment include ventilators , surgical sterile gowns, non-sterile surgical gowns, surgical masks and nitrite gloves.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated Nigerian Government’s commitment to the fight against COVID-19 to the level of total eradication.

He commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continuous contribution to the growth of the Nigeria’s Health Sector through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre especially in the areas of combating cataract, glaucoma and other eye related disorders.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal Ibrahim Alghamdi disclosed the plans of the Kingdom to organize twelve free medical outreach towards combating blindness and heart related problems across the six Geo-political zones of the country.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had also rendered humanitarian support to displaced persons in the North-East while Food basket worth Ten Million Dollars was distributed to families in Borno, Yobe, and Zamfara States.

Rabi Abdallah