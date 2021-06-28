Search
APC Release Timetable for Congresses Nationwide

TanimuJune 28, 2021 11:33 am 0

Following approval by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, the All Progressives Congress has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of its Wards, Local Government and States Congresses.

A statement by the Party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha, Ussiju Medaner, Ward Congresses will hold on 24th July 2021,
Local Government Congresses including 3-Man delegates to National Convention will hold on 14th  August 2021.

State Congresses will hold on 18th September 2021

The APC in the statement said female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

