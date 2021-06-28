PDP Constitutes Anambra Appeal Panel

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the nomination of some party members to serve on its Governorship Primary Electoral Appeal Panel for the November 6 Anambra State Election.

The Party’s national organising secretary Austin Akobundu in a statement says the 25 member panel is chaired by the PDP national chairman Prince Uche Secondus while the Party’s national secretary Sen. Umaru Tsauri is secretary.

It adds that the Panel will consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Anambra State Governorship Primary Election.

Timothy Yusuf