Certificate Racketeering :Niger govt sacks 754 civil servants

A total of 374 Niger State Civil Servants have been dismissed for certificate racketeering and violations of civil service extant rules while 380 others were forcefully retired for their involvements in fraudulent acts of alteration of date of birth or first appointment.

The chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Shehu Yusuf Galadima stated that while presenting the Commission’s scored card from 2016 to date in Minna

Muktar Abubakar Wowo Reports.