DPR Reiterates Support for Investment in Oil and Gas

DPR Reiterates Support for Investment in Oil, Gas

The Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Mr. Sarki Auwalu, has reiterated the commitment of the organisation to support investments in the oil and gas industry to the benefit of all stakeholders.

Auwalu stated this when a delegation from Portland Gas in company with their technical partners from Turkey, Negmar Shipping Investment paid him a visit in his office in Abuja to foster collaboration and explore business opportunities with DPR, specifically in the area of gas development.

A statement by Head, Public Affairs of DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, quoted Auwalu as reassuring the delegation of the department’s commitment to creating opportunities for investments and enabling businesses in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Auwalu reiterated the federal government’s declaration of the, ‘Decade of Gas,’ as very timely, stressing that it will open an array of investments for Nigeria’s gas resources, including gas to power, gas to people, gas-based industries, autogas and other gas infrastructure development.