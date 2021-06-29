Dr Isa Pantami Addresses GSMA SSA Roundtable in Barcelona, Spain

As part of official engagements in the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC), taking place in Barcelona, Spain, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, FNCS, FBCS, FIIM made a presentation titled “Accelerating Digital Transformation – A Case Study of Nigeria”.

The address was made during the GSMA SSA Digital Transformation Roundtable which was attended by Ministers from other African Countries, DG Smart Africa, among others.

The participants were inspired by Nigeria’s Digital Economy Success and expressed willingness to come to Nigeria for a study visit to learn more about the digital economy policies.

It will be recalled that on the 18th of May 2021, the Ghanaian Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced that the Registration of SIM Cards with Ghana Card will begin soon. A policy that was first conceptualized in Nigeria.