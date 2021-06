NNAMDI KANU REARRESTED THROUGH INTERAGENCY COLLABORATION. HE IS ALREADY IN NIGERIA TO CONTINUE HIS TRIAL FOR WHICH HE JUMPED BAIL IN 2019

HE IS BEING REARRANGED BEFORE JUSTICE BINTA NYAKO OF THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT ABUJA ON THE ORIGINAL 11 COUNT CHARGE FOR WHICH HE JUMPED BAIL.