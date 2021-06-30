Containing Youth Involvement on Drugs, Arms & Insecurity in Nigeria

The sustainable path towards attaining a social status free from illicit drugs consumption and arms proliferation is gaining stakeholders collaboration as a tool to contain the increasing involvement of youths in unlawful practice.

Guests On NTA Tuesday Live programme proposed the new approach and other solution-driven measures in bridging the gap between drugs and arms misuse for a secured society.

Abubakar Usman Akwanga reports that the possibility of the future that is free from drugs abuse and unauthorized use of weapons, stakeholders believe depends on inter-agency synergy to guarantee success in the battle against insecurity in Nigeria.

