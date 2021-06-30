Nigerian Senate Passes Bill on Firearms

Senate has passed the bill seeking to amend the Firearms Act of 2004.

This followed the consideration of the report of its Committee on Judiciary, human rights and legal matters which recommended that the current fine of 1000 Naira be increased to 5million or Three years imprisonment or both as fine for any person found guilty of importing or in possession of illicit firearms.

This legislative intervention is primarily to deter smugglers of firearms and light weapons into Nigeria.

Three Senators defected from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to the All Progressives Congress APC, citing the crisis in the state chapter of the party as the reason. Senator Sahabi Yau, Zamfara North, Lawali Hassan Anka Zamfara West and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Delta North.

Ignatius Nkwoh