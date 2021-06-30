Pan Taker, An Economic Hub Drenched in Environmental and Health Hazards

For One’s household, they are trash to be discarded, but for Scavengers and a couple of recyclers, they are raw wealth that can be processed into other useful products.

This is the mystery of the unique business of a group of scrap collectors and waste recyclers at the Pan Taker Colonies with immense economic potentials across the FCT especially at a period the campaign for waste management towards ending global warming is high.

However, the environmental and health hazards associated with this business is one question that troubles the minds of the people

Iliyasu Onotu Yakubu