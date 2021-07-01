INEC on Election Security

Securing lives and property during and after elections is posing serious concern to the Independent National Electoral Commission as some National Commissioners join other partners to x-ray security and elections: implications for Anambra State governorship and 2023 general elections.

Timothy Yusuf reports that the concern was the thrust of the annual Prof Abubakar Momoh memorial lecture organized by the Electoral Institute, the research and training arm of INEC.

