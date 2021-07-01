Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Pantami Holds Meeting with the Minister of ICT and Innovation, Rwanda

As part of official engagements in the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Federal Republic of Nigeria 🇳🇬, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) PhD, FNCS, FBCS, FIIM held a meeting with the Minister of ICT and Innovation of Rwanda, Her Excellency, Paula Ingabire.

The discussion was centred around having a United Digital Africa to develop the continent’s digital economy and also the experience of Nigeria in the implementation of her National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS).