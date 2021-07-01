Protesters Barricade Gusau-Sokoto Road

Protesters from some Communities in Bungudu and Maru Local Government areas of Zamfara State have barricaded the Gusau-Sokoto road to purportedly express grievances over the incessant armed bandits’ attacks on their settlements.

The protest which turned violent has brought transportation on the ever-busy highway to a standstill.

The protesters mostly from Kekun Waje Community in Bungudu Local Government Area of the State keep chanting ‘enough is enough’ regretting that armed bandits frequently attack their villages resulting in loss of lives and wanton destruction of property of innocent Persons.

They advocate for the immediate deployment of the Military in the area as well as a system that guarantees a quick response to distress calls by the security personnel.

As of the time of filing this report motorists along the Gusau-Sokoto highway are held in heavy traffic as the road remains blocked by the Protesters who vow not to leave until their demands are met by the Government.

The effort by the NTA News to speak with the Zamfara State Police Command or any other relevant authority on the matter was unsuccessful even as security personnel are sighted at the scene battling with the situation.

This is coming barely one week after some Villagers from a number of communities in the Bungudu Local Government Area of the State staged similar Protest and blocked the highway for more than twelve hours.

Jameel