SIP: FG Distributes Engagement Letters, Devices to Independent Monitors

The Federal Government on Saturday distributed engagement letters to 67 independent monitors of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in Niger.

At the event, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, said that the devices were equipped with an application for reporting activities of the independent monitors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government in February began the training of 5,000 independent monitors for its social investment programme across the country.

Farouk, who was represented by Hajiya Safiya Sani, Deputy Director, Planning Research and Statistics, said the mobile web-based application is called the Social Investment Management Information Systems (SIMIS).

She said that the application would be used by the ministry to see the real time report activities of the monitors on the field.

“We can view reports submitted and see the NSIP performance indicators by state. This will enable the ministry to detect areas where there are challenges and provide greater visibility of activities happening in the field,” she said.

The Minister noted that each independent monitor was expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the NSIP.

Fraouk said the monitors would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000 for the duration of one year and they must meet up to 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend.

She said the ministry would disengage any monitor for misconduct or noncompliance with set guidelines and directive, urging them to discharge their duties with sense of patriotism, diligence and security.

In her remarks, Hajiya Amina Gu’ar, Focal Person for NSIP in Niger, advised the monitors to see the task as important, urging them to be hard-working, sincere and focus and give in their best to justify their engagement.

She gave the assurance that the staff of NSIP would give the monitors maximum support for them to succeed and make their job easier.

