Coronation: Bello Congratulates Emir Of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governor’s Forum (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero on his coronation.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement described the Emir as peace loving and committed monarch who has assisted in maintaining peace in the most populous Northern State in Nigeria.

The NCGF Chairman, prayed Allah to continue to give the Emir the wisdom to lead his subjects and grant him a peaceful and successful reign on the throne.

“I congratulate the Emir on his coronation. He is an advocate of peace as displayed in his leadership since assumption of office. I pray that Allah will guide him, and give him a successful and peaceful reign”.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary