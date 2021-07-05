INEC Trains ICT Heads

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC says more than 250,000 Nigerians have opened an account to carry out various activities on its registration portal since its Chairman announced the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

Chairman Information and Voter Education of INEC, Festus Okoye said this at a workshop organized to train heads of the ICT unit on the technological application of the new continuous Voter registration system

The Commission through the platform is building on its existing structure of strengthening the use of ICT to deepen democratic practise since a robust voter register is a key to conducting free and fair elections.

The European Centre for electoral support commended INEC’s strive for perfection in the electoral process in Nigeria with the pledge to improve technical capacity and support for the ongoing continuous voter registration.

Michael Olaleye