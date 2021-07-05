Kaduna abduction update

Joint team of Security Operatives rescue twenty six students and teacher abducted from Bethel Secondary School Kujama on the outskirts of the metropolis.

Confirming the incident kaduna State Police Command says

armed bandits in large number gained access into the School State overpowered the school’s security guards and made their way into the students hostel where they abducted an unspecified number of students into the forest.

The Command says rescue Operation is ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned.